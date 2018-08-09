To CNNMoney
Fox News host addresses controversial comments
Fox News host Laura Ingraham is being criticized for her comments warning her audience of "massive demographic changes." CNN's Brian Stelter reports.
01:53
American workers are in high demand
01:44
Apple is now worth $1 trillion
03:08
Tesla's greatest invention is its 'Hype Machine'
03:58
Watch: CNN speaks to creator of 3D printed gun
00:56
This self-driving van uses screens to talk to pedestrians
02:29
She's 35 -- and runs a $3 billion company
White anxiety finds a home at Fox News
Twitter says Infowars hasn't 'violated our rules.' It looks like that's not the case
Pandora's hit jewelry product is now its biggest problem