To CNNMoney
  • reliable sources
  • think
  • profit
  • newtube
  • entertainment
    • Back To CNNMoney
    CNNMoney Reports

    Giuliani: Truth isn't truth

    In a "Meet the Press" interview on NBC, President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani discusses the President potentially being called to testify in the Mueller probe.

    LendingTree

    NextAdvisor

    Most Popular