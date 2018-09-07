To CNNMoney
Theories about the anonymous author's identity
Many are speculating about the identity of the author of a New York Times op-ed critical of President Trump. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Top Videos
01:11
US economy adds 201,000 jobs in August
05:30
Buffett: Capitalism is still good for America
01:38
Watch Colin Kaepernick in Nike's 'Just Do It' ad
02:52
Senior administration official hits Trump in op-ed
01:30
Congressman auctions off protester's phone at Twitter hearing
02:12
Analyst: Trade war is big headline, not big problem
Most Popular
Elon Musk-Joe Rogan interview: Weed, whiskey, Tesla and a flamethrower
Tesla's chief accounting officer quits after less than a month on the job
Bitcoin bloodbath: Cryptocurrency plunges 20% in two days