To CNNMoney
  • reliable sources
  • think
  • profit
  • newtube
  • entertainment
    • Back To CNNMoney

    '60 Minutes' producer Jeff Fager leaving CBS

    Jeff Fager, the veteran executive producer of "60 Minutes," is departing amid accusations of inappropriate conduct at the acclaimed newsmagazine. CNN's Brian Stelter reports.

    LendingTree

    NextAdvisor

    Most Popular