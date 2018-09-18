To CNNMoney
reliable sources
think
profit
newtube
entertainment
reliable sources
think
profit
newtube
entertainment
Follow Us!
Back To CNNMoney
Watch Julie Chen's last day on 'The Talk'
by Tiara Chiaramonte
@CNNMoney
Julie Chen announces she will leave "The Talk" shortly after her husband, Les Moonves, resigned from CBS.
Top Videos
01:40
Meet the first civilian who will orbit the moon
01:37
SpaceX to take billionaire on trip around the Moon
00:56
Audi is taking on Tesla with a new all-electric SUV
02:12
Billionaires love buying newspapers
06:43
Legendary investor Jim Rogers: 'All-time lows excite me'
02:49
Time magazine sold to tech billionaire Marc Benioff
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Investors are starting to worry about the economy
Papa John's new campaign pushes Papa John further away
Tesla says Justice Department is looking at Musk comments