To CNNMoney
  • reliable sources
  • think
  • profit
  • newtube
  • entertainment
    • Back To CNNMoney

    Sekulow: NBC edited Trump interview on Comey

    President Donald Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow claims without presenting proof that NBC edited the President's May 2017 interview in which he spoke about his decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey.

    LendingTree

    NextAdvisor

    Most Popular