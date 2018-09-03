Companies
Markets
Tech
Media
companies
News
Economy
Your Money, Your America
Davos
markets
premarkets
dow 30
After-Hours
market movers
fear & greed
world markets
investing
markets now
before the bell
romans' numeral
Sectors
Quest's Profitable Moment
tech
Pacific
Work Transformed
Living in the Future
Innovate
Our Driverless Future
Tech Business
Culture
Future
Startups
personal finance
Money Essentials
New Rules for Retirement
Calculators
Finance Center
Media
Success
Boss Files
Fresh Money
Entrepreneurs
My American Success Story
More...
SURGE
Newsletters
Alerts: Sign up/Manage
Interactives
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Follow us:
Search News
Symbol Matches
Symbol Starts With
Company Matches
U.S.
International
Switzerland
Boss Files
Here's why Warren Buffett trusts Tim Cook
by Richa Naik & Moss Cohen
@CNNMoney
In an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, the billionaire investor Warren Buffett explains why he is optimistic about Apple's future and what keeps him up at night.
Top Videos
01:00
See this life-size Bugatti Chiron made of Lego
01:45
How the US trade war might impact your beer
00:54
See Tesla become airborne for over 100 feet
01:25
Why this movie took almost 50 years to make
03:19
Investment strategist: Economic cycle entering late phases
03:10
GoPro CEO: We're 'actively looking' to source outside of China
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Richard Liu, Chinese billionaire CEO of JD.com, released after arrest in the US
How the once-proud Kenmore brand ended up on the scrap heap
Facebook and Twitter execs head to Washington