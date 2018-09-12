Companies
Boss Files
The Skimm co-founders: We are a gateway drug to news
The Skimm co-founders and co-CEOs, Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, explain how their daily newsletter has grown into an audience company targeted towards young women.
