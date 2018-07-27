Companies
Markets
Tech
Media
companies
News
Economy
Your Money, Your America
Davos
markets
premarkets
dow 30
After-Hours
market movers
fear & greed
world markets
investing
markets now
before the bell
romans' numeral
Sectors
Quest's Profitable Moment
tech
Pacific
Work Transformed
Living in the Future
Innovate
Our Driverless Future
Tech Business
Culture
Future
Startups
personal finance
Money Essentials
New Rules for Retirement
Calculators
Finance Center
Media
Success
Boss Files
Fresh Money
Entrepreneurs
My American Success Story
More...
SURGE
Newsletters
Alerts: Sign up/Manage
Interactives
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Follow us:
Search News
Symbol Matches
Symbol Starts With
Company Matches
U.S.
International
Switzerland
CNNMoney Reports
Economic growth hit 4%. Is that sustainable?
President Trump says the economy can keep up the pace but economists are predicting slower growth in the second half of the year. CNNMoney's Christine Romans breaks down the numbers.
Top Videos
01:05
Where's the other half of this car?
03:39
Facebook stock had its worst day ever
01:06
America's oldest candy factory shuts down
00:55
Economist to investors: Be ready for downturn around the corner
03:17
Can shares of tech giants keep climbing?
01:56
Will Trump's aid package be enough for soybean farmers?
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Coke is raising soda prices because of aluminum tariffs
MoviePass couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets on Thursday
How the US economy is doing now in four charts