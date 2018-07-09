business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Innovate
The age of scooter sharing is upon us
Electric scooters from companies like Bird and Lime have overtaken the streets in several international cities. Now lawmakers are struggling to regulate the newest thing in urban mobility. CNNMoney's Samuel Burke reports.
Top Videos
02:10
What happens when brands try to go green
01:25
Families went so nuts for a Build-A-Bear sale that stores had to shut down
01:39
Papa John's is losing the pizza wars. Big Time.
02:25
Source: Russian intel could access user data
02:02
El-Erian on trade war: US will be less damaged than others
02:49
Market volatility bodes well for bank earnings
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Papa John's founder John Schnatter kicked out of his office
Microsoft wants regulation of facial recognition technology to limit 'abuse'
Why oil prices are suddenly tanking