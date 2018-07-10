business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Innovate
Microsoft unveils Surface Go, its cheapest tablet yet
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
Microsoft just announced the Surface Go, its smallest, lightest, and most affordable tablet. Will it be enough to compete with Apple and Google in the classroom?
Top Videos
02:23
The rush for vertical mergers, explained
00:58
Microsoft unveils Surface Go, its cheapest tablet yet
00:49
Sears is closing its last Chicago store
01:06
See Starbucks' straw-free lid
06:16
This city is giving out free cash to curb poverty
02:34
The age of scooter sharing is upon us
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Whole Foods announces its Prime Day deal
Microsoft Surface Go takes on the iPad
Business Insider introduces new guidelines after deleting story about Scarlett Johansson