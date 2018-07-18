business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Kids vs 'dumbphones' from the 2000s
Today's kids are surrounded by technology, but can they figure out how to operate a simple 'dumbphone' from the 2000s?
Top Videos
01:42
How to invest in a volatile market
02:37
Google fined $5B for antitrust breach in Europe
03:17
Cambridge Analytica's Facebook data was accessed from Russia, MP says
00:47
Goldman Sachs' next CEO is a part-time DJ
01:23
Late night tries to explain Trump-Putin summit
01:13
Jeff Bezos: World's wealthiest man
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Mark Zuckerberg clarifies his Holocaust comments
Papa John's founder says it was a 'mistake' to resign
Elon Musk tweets apology to Thai cave rescuer for 'pedo' comment