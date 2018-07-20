business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Tech Reports
WhatsApp to limit forwarding to stop deadly hoaxes
The spread of viral hoaxes on WhatsApp is being blamed for mob violence and lynchings in India. CNN's Nikhil Kumar reports.
Top Videos
03:22
Comcast drops bid for 21st Century Fox
01:02
What you should know before buying your first home
02:15
Kids vs 'dumbphones' from the 2000s
01:41
IHOP President: IHOB gimmick was a success
01:42
How to invest in a volatile market
02:37
Google fined $5B for antitrust breach in Europe
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Fox News' Kimberly Guilfoyle leaving the network to hit campaign trail with Donald Trump Jr.
Trump escalates his war with the Fed
Exclusive: Randi Zuckerberg responds to her brother's Holocaust comments