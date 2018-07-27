business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Mission Ahead
A scientist's radical idea to engineer mice to stop Lyme disease
by Alfredo Alcántara, Frank Fenimore, & Bronte Lord
@CNNTech
Residents of Nantucket are considering a proposal to genetically engineer the island's white-footed mice in order to curb Lyme disease.
Top Videos
01:34
Economic growth hit 4%. Is that sustainable?
01:05
Where's the other half of this car?
03:39
Facebook stock had its worst day ever
01:06
America's oldest candy factory shuts down
00:55
Economist to investors: Be ready for downturn around the corner
03:17
Can shares of tech giants keep climbing?
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
MoviePass couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets on Thursday
Coke is raising soda prices because of aluminum tariffs
How the US economy is doing now in four charts