StyleSeat CEO on raising money, putting ex-Uber CEO on her board
by Jack Regan
@jack_regan
StyleSeat CEO Melody McCloskey sits down with CNN's Laurie Segall to talk about the difficulties in raising money for a female-focused business, and why she put former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick on her board.
