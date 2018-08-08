business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Tech Reports
Here's why it's so hard to spot deepfakes
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
Spoofed videos known as deepfakes are increasingly appearing on social media, but tech companies are still trying to figure out how to handle them. CNN's Laurie Segall explains why these fake videos are so hard to spot.
Top Videos
01:53
American workers are in high demand
01:44
Apple is now worth $1 trillion
03:08
Tesla's greatest invention is its 'Hype Machine'
03:58
Watch: CNN speaks to creator of 3D printed gun
00:56
This self-driving van uses screens to talk to pedestrians
02:29
She's 35 -- and runs a $3 billion company
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
This company is laying off almost all its workers because of tariffs
Beards are back. That's bad news for Gillette
China to put 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of US products