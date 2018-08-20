business
This fake ad campaign calls out one of Twitter's very real problems
An ad campaign designed to look like it was made by Twitter itself is encouraging users to be more skeptical of what they read on the platform. It's the latest critique of Twitter's policy on misinformation.
