business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Ex-Facebook security boss: U.S. elections risk becoming 'World Cup of information warfare'
by Bronte Lord
@CNNTech
Former Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos speaks exclusively with CNN's Laurie Segall and warns that the U.S. government hasn't done enough to protect the midterm elections from foreign interference.
Top Videos
01:57
Why is Warren Buffet launching a health care company?
03:02
Ex-Facebook security boss: US elections risk becoming 'World Cup of information warfare'
01:42
Here's how your razor blades are made
01:47
'First Man' star Ryan Gosling responds to flag controversy
01:00
See this life-size Bugatti Chiron made of Lego
01:45
How the US trade war might impact your beer
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Nike takes sides, tapping Colin Kaepernick for new 'Just Do It' ad
Ronan Farrow breaks silence on NBC-Weinstein controversy
Deepfakes are coming. Is Big Tech ready?