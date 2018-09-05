business
Sen. Warner 'deeply disappointed' Google not on Capitol Hill
Sen. Mark Warner, the Senate Intelligence Committee's top Democrat, expressed disappointment that Google did not send a senior executive to the committee's hearing on foreign use of social media to influence US politics.
Sen. Warner 'deeply disappointed' Google not on Capitol Hill
