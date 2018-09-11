business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Tech Reports
Ethereum co-founder sees growth in crypto industry
Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin talks with CNN's Julia Chatterley about the huge rally and fall of cryptocurrency. He says the attention is driving development in technology.
Top Videos
05:54
Ethereum co-founder sees growth in crypto industry
02:29
He bet on Bitcoin and lost nearly everything
03:03
Short seller: Replacing Elon Musk might be good for Tesla
01:25
This robot gets us one step closer to 'Smart House'
01:37
Are flying taxis about to become a reality?
03:41
BlackRock strategist on emerging market concerns
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Bitcoin crash: This man lost his savings when cryptocurrencies plunged
Tesla eliminates two color options for its cars
Stephen Colbert once again calls out former boss Les Moonves over new allegations