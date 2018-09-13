business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Innovate
Activist investor: Apple is boring, Tesla is exciting
Apple shareholder Ross Gerber says the company "is out of touch with the consumer" and missing out on big opportunities. The Tesla bull defends Elon Musk saying, you can't invest with a genius and expect normalcy.
Top Videos
05:28
Activist investor: Apple is boring, Tesla is exciting
02:38
The new Apple Watch is FDA-approved to test your heart
02:38
The new Apple Watch is FDA-approved to test your heart
03:07
See the new Apple iPhone XS
02:08
China's Nio takes on Tesla
03:30
Reliving the financial meltdown, ten years later
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Trump: Jamie Dimon doesn't have the 'smarts' to be president
'60 Minutes' producer Jeff Fager fired after sending CBS reporter 'unacceptable' message
Apple event 2018: 3 new iPhones, new watch, not much else