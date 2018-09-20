business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Sony releases a PlayStation retro console
by Tiara Chiaramonte
@CNNTech
Sony plans to release the PlayStation Classic, a revamped model of the iconic gaming console, on December 3.
Top Videos
02:25
Watch: We test the new GoPro Hero7 Black
02:11
How roasted almonds become marzipan
01:41
El-Erian: Investors recognize trade fears are short-term
01:12
Why this cannabis stock is skyrocketing
00:59
Sony releases a PlayStation retro console
03:09
First impressions of Apple's iPhone XS and XS Max
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Jack Ma: Trade war has killed Alibaba's pledge to create 1 million US jobs
Walmart is where the trade war comes home
iPhone XS and XS Max: Apple's latest are the best yet. But do you need them?