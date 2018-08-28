business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney
Tech Reports
GoPro CEO: We're 'actively looking' to source outside of China
GoPro CEO Nick Woodman says the company hasn't been hit by President Trump's tariffs against China yet -- but they are actively looking to move production out of China should that change.
Top Videos
03:10
GoPro CEO: We're 'actively looking' to source outside of China
01:27
This K-pop group just broke Taylor Swift's record
00:58
Bugatti's new 'hypercar' costs $5.8 million
02:54
Brit + Co CEO: I didn't think I was smart enough to start my company
06:25
McCain's abiding respect for the free press
03:25
This American company says it was crippled by Trump's tariffs
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Donald Trump slams Google search as 'rigged' even though it's not
Laurene Powell Jobs blasts her stepdaughter's memoir
Remember Overstock? It's basically a crypto company now