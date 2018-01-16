By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
|S&P
|-3.00 / -0.12%
|Level
|2,604.75
|Fair Value
|2,648.53
|Difference
|-43.78
|
Data as of 6:16am ET
|Nasdaq
|-9.75 / -0.15%
|Level
|6,419.50
|Fair Value
|6,501.44
|Difference
|-81.94
|
Data as of 6:16am ET
|Dow
|-152.00 / -0.63%
|Level
|23,786.00
|
Data as of 6:16am ET
Global stock markets are a sea of red, but investors shouldn't start panicking just yet. More
|S&P 500 Gainers & Losers
|Price
|Pre-Market
% Change
|Volume
|GMGeneral Motors Co
|41.35
|+4.58%
|7,570
|QCOMQualcomm Inc
|63.29
|+2.53%
|3,931
|MUMicron Technology In...
|40.00
|+1.52%
|33,096
|FFord Motor Co
|10.39
|+1.46%
|5,529
|DLTRDollar Tree Inc
|106.02
|+0.74%
|216
|HPQHP Inc
|20.08
|-5.68%
|4,728
|ALGNAlign Technology Inc...
|229.89
|-5.16%
|527
|DALDelta Air Lines Inc
|50.00
|-4.80%
|210
|NLSNNielsen Holdings PLC...
|34.51
|-4.35%
|241
|UTXUnited Technologies ...
|122.29
|-3.89%
|236
|
World Markets »
|Level
|% Change
|Nikkei 225 Japan
|21,610.24
|-4.73%
|Hang Seng Hong Kong
|30,626.41
|-5.02%
|FTSE 100 England
|7,197.03
|-1.88%
|DAX Germany
|12,458.60
|-1.80%
|
Commodities »
|Price
|% Change
|Light Crude
|63.71
|-0.69%
|Natural Gas
|2.76
|+0.62%
|Gold
|1,345.40
|+0.67%
|Corn
|.04
|-0.14%
|
Currencies »
|Price
|$ Change
|Canada Dollar
|$0.7978
|-0.0199%
|United Kingdom Pound
|$1.3962
|-0.1339%
|European Euro
|$1.2405
|-0.3030%
|Japan Yen
|¥109.0870
|+0.0367%
|
Bonds & Interest Rates »
|Yield
Today
|Previous
Yield
|3 Month Treasury
|1.46%
|1.45%
|10 Year Treasury
|2.79%
|2.85%
|30 Year Treasury
|3.07%
|3.10%