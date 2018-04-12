Companies
Live show every Wednesday 12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET, with Richard Quest
Stay tuned for clips from today's show
See highlights from Maggie Lake's interviews with BlackRock strategist Kate Moore and investor Mike Novogratz.
Every investor should buy crypto, says digital currency index founder
BlackRock strategist on how you should invest
Snapchat is facing an existential crisis
Analysis: Snapchat needs to grow up
Guggenheim investment chief: Nobody wins a trade war
Guggenheim Partners' Scott Minerd: 'This is the rally to sell, not to buy into'
Guggenheim investment chief: Expect a recession in the next two years
NYSE trader: Market selling feels emotional
Oil prices could keep rising. Here's why
Dow snaps longest losing streak in a year
Hedge fund manager: Real economic growth may slow
NYSE trader: Trade uncertainty still rattling markets
Hedge fund manager: Oil will go from glut to shortage
Is Netflix unstoppable?
Has the market peaked?
Big banks are raking in monster profits
Economic growth not as great as it looks, says former Obama economist Austan Goolsbee
Obama adviser: White House has no real policy on TPP
Dow climbs almost 300 points as trade concerns ease again