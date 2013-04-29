The Buzz

Gold pops due to weak dollar

The price of gold has bounced about 4% in the past week, thanks to a weaker U.S. dollar.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz