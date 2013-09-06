The Buzz

Bond yields hitting 3%? Not so fast!

Fewer jobs were added than expected in August, which may be a sign that the economy is not strong enough yet for the Fed to start tapering its monthly asset purchases.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz