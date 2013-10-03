The Buzz

Tech stocks partying like its 1999

Shares of internet companies like Priceline, Yelp, Facebook, Netflix and Yahoo are at or near all-time or multi-year highs, thanks to solid profits and revenue prospects. But is this another bubble waiting to burst?

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz