The Buzz

The Dow is not the market!

Even though the Dow was down nearly 100 points Monday morning, it was only because of big drops in three stocks. Other indexes were not hit as hard.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz