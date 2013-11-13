The Buzz

China's Weibo a better bet than Twitter?

Shares of Sina, which owns Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, are soaring. Online ad sales more than doubled last quarter and Alibaba owns an 18% stake in Weibo.

