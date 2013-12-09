The Buzz

Hungry investors eat up Sysco. Not Cisco.

Although food distributor Sysco has lagged the broader market this year, shares soared Monday after it agreed to buy rival U.S. Foods from private equity firms.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz