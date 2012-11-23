Life at the Top

Jet pack shoots you 30ft up in the air

The $99,500 water-propelled Jetlev jet pack allows you to fly 30 ft. up in the air over a body of water and do all sorts of tricks, twists, turns and flips.

In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.