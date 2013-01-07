Couples sound off on spending

Couples shopping in New York's Herald Square say they don't always see face-to-face when it comes to spending.

Business News Videos
 
Latest Videos
See all videos
Original Shows
The ultimate basement bar  
Unique Homes
The ultimate basement bar
Bob Short transformed his San Francisco basement into a neighborhood watering hole where the drinks are strong and the booze is free.  Play
Honda Civic: What a difference a year makes  
Wheels
Honda Civic: What a difference a year makes
The new 2013 Honda Civic makes the prior year's model look like an unfortunate rough draft.  Play
$30,000 for a gold MacBook with diamonds  
Life at the Top
$30,000 for a gold MacBook with diamonds
A Las Vegas startup personalizes any electronic gadget with unique designs in precious metals and stones.  Play
Market indexes are shown in real time, except for the DJIA, which is delayed by two minutes. All times are ET. Disclaimer LIBOR Warning: Neither BBA Enterprises Limited, nor the BBA LIBOR Contributor Banks, nor Reuters, can be held liable for any irregularity or inaccuracy of BBA LIBOR. Disclaimer. Morningstar: © 2012 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer The Dow Jones IndexesSM are proprietary to and distributed by Dow Jones & Company, Inc. and have been licensed for use. All content of the Dow Jones IndexesSM © 2012 is proprietary to Dow Jones & Company, Inc. Chicago Mercantile Association. The market data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. FactSet Research Systems Inc. 2012. All rights reserved. Most stock quote data provided by BATS.
© 2012 Cable News Network. A Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. Terms under which this service is provided to you. Privacy Policy. Ad choices .