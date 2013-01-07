Business News Videos

Couples sound off on spending Couples shopping in New York's Herald Square say they don't always see face-to-face when it comes to spending.

Bowles to Congress: Act like 'grown ups' Erskine Bowles says averting the fiscal cliff was a step in the right direction but a missed opportunity for more substantial change.

A job with 2% unemployment Occupational therapists have incredible job security. They make about $75,000 a year and help people lead their daily lives in the process.

How cliff tax hikes will hit GDP Wells Fargo Chief Economist John Silvia expects U.S. growth to slow in 2013, as increased payroll taxes cut into consumer spending.

Cliff deal gives tax breaks to Nascar The deal Congress struck to narrowly avert the fiscal cliff includes extending tax breaks for Nascar, algae based biofuel and Hollywood.

What's in the fiscal cliff bill? Income taxes go up, but only for the rich. Payroll taxes hiked for everyone. And government spending cuts kicked down the road.

Why I voted against the fiscal cliff deal House Republican Jeff Landry says U.S. is on the road to "fiscal calamity."

A port strike could cost billions As longshoremen from Maine to Texas negotiate into the final days, a threatened port strike could hit U.S. retailers, truckers and farmers.