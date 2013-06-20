Leadership

CFO's job is to look from 'outside in'

ADP CFO Jan Siegmund says that effective CFOs must have an 'outside in' view of the business environment to react to risks early and focus on emerging trends.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
