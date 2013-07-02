Life at the Top

$20,000 Dom Pérignon holder by Jeff Koons

Koons designed miniature versions of his famous Balloon Venus statue to hold the Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2003.

In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.