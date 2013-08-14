Leadership

Starwood: Tech boosts hotel bookings

According Starwood CFO Vasant Prabhu, the internet and technology has made traveling cheaper without taking away the need for face-to-face meetings.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Leadership
  • untitled
In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
@geoffcolvin