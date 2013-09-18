Corner Office

Schultz: Please, no guns in Starbucks

Poppy Harlow interviews Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz about his decision to ask gun owners not to bring their firearms into Starbucks stores around the country.

This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.