Coke CEO: I fear youth unemployment unrest

Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent says it's important for corporations to take stands on social issues and work with local governments and non-profits to solve problems like youth unemployment.

This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.