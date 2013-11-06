Corner Office

Veterans to go from battle to barista

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates explain why it makes sense for the coffee company to hire veterans and why it's important for the country.

This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.