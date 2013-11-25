Leadership

AOL's Lyne: Shift to mobile is 'staggering'

AOL Brand Group CEO Susan Lyne says the ways people are accessing content is changing fast as content companies like AOL move more towards mobile.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
