Why so many Aetna employees work from home

According to CFO Shawn Guertin, Aetna saves money on real estate by letting employees work from home. And productivity is 'as good if not better.'

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
