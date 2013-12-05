Leadership

Will Obamacare affect health care costs?

Aetna CFO Shawn Guertin insists access to healthcare has become much better but the Affordable Care Act does little to address the growing cost of medical care.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
