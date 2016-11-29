Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

These bagpipes are made in Pakistan

The world's largest manufacturer of traditional bagpipes outside of Scotland is in Sialkot, Pakistan. Sanalluah PLC has been producing bagpipes for over a century, exporting them all over the world including Scotland.

