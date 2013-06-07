Life at the Top

The ultimate man cave

A 60 game arcade, a Star Trek themed home theater, a military style Call of Duty gaming room and a full bar make up the entertainment area of this Florida home.

In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.