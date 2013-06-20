Unique Homes

Inside a 295-square-foot apartment

This micro-apartment in San Francisco's SOMA neighborhood makes use of every square inch of space and rents for $1,600 a month.

Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.