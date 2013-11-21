Unique Homes

What $36M buys you in Beverly Hills

For $36 million, you can get a hilltop property that's surrounded by a moat and offers views from Catalina to downtown Los Angeles. Plus, all the furnishings and a putting green.

Unique Homes
Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.