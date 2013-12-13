Life at the Top

Amphibian Quadski goes on land and water

The $42,000 high-performance amphibian ATV can speed up to 45 mph on both land and water.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Life at the Top
  • untitled
In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.