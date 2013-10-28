State of Small Business

NY lobster business claws back after Sandy

Superstorm Sandy hit Susan Povich and Ralph Gorham with nearly half a million dollars in rebuilding costs. But one year later, Red Hook Lobster Pound is back on its feet and business is booming.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

State of Small Business
  • untitled
CNNMoney talks to small business owners and takes the temperature of Main Street to find out how small businesses are faring in today's economy.