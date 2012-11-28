Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Connected

Marissa Mayer: Baby is easy, Yahoo's fun

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer says having a new baby is way easier than people made it out to be.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Connected
  • untitled
Fortune senior editor at large Adam Lashinsky's one-on-one interview series takes you inside the top minds in technology and the top companies in business.
@adamlashinsky