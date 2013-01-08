Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

The Stream

Sony's hottest CES gadgets in 90 seconds

Sony revealed a nearly waterproof smartphone and a new top of the line TV at the 2013 Consumer Electronics Show.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Stream
  • untitled
CNNMoney's flagship technology series highlights everything tech including reviews of the hottest gadgets, and sharp reporting on the tech companies and trends shaping Silicon Valley and beyond.
@CNNMoneyTech